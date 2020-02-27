Overview

Dr. James Blankenship, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.



Dr. Blankenship works at Neurosurgery Spine Center in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.