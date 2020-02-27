Dr. James Blankenship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Blankenship, MD
Overview
Dr. James Blankenship, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dba Neurosurgery Spine Center2793 E Millennium Pl Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-9025
Hospital Affiliations
- North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blankenship?
I received an L1S5 disc replacement and fusion in October 2019. The surgery was performed both from the front and back. After 4 months of recovery and a couple months of physical therapy I feel better than I have in the last 20 years. I can't say enough about how happy I am with Dr. Blankenship's work. The pre and post surgery office visits all felt rushed, but my questions and concerns were always addressed. I had a few off-hour calls during recovery that were always returned within an hour. I would definitely recommend Dr. Blankenship to anyone who needs back surgery.
About Dr. James Blankenship, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245202274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenship has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankenship accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Dr. Blankenship has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.