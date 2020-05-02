See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Blair Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
  2
    AU Health Cardiovascular Center
    1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

May 02, 2020
Best doctor I know. Smart confident and courageous. The man is very competent in his work and can complete any task at hand. He saved my life.
— May 02, 2020
Dr. Blair Jr's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Blair Jr

Tell Us About Yourself

Finish Here

About Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  13 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1881856110
Education & Certifications

  HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
  Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blair Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blair Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Blair Jr’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

