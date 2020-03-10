Dr. James Blackstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Blackstone, MD
Overview
Dr. James Blackstone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Coosa Valley Medical Center and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Dr. Blackstone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J. Waid Blackstone M.d. LLC210 W Spring St, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 245-5203
-
2
Alabama Eye Clinic PC109 Coosa St E Ste A, Talladega, AL 35160 Directions (256) 761-2447
-
3
Uab Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic - Pell City7067 Veterans Pkwy Ste 240, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 325-8620
-
4
Michael G. Martin M.d. LLC209 W Spring St Ste 302, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 245-5203
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackstone?
Dr. Blackstone was very thorough in his exam. This morning I could see very clearly. He did a good and I appreciate it very much. Thanks again.
About Dr. James Blackstone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477523090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackstone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackstone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackstone works at
Dr. Blackstone has seen patients for Astigmatism, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blackstone speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackstone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.