Overview

Dr. James Blackstone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Coosa Valley Medical Center and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Blackstone works at J. Waid Blackstone M.d. LLC in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Talladega, AL and Pell City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.