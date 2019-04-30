Overview

Dr. James Black, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Black works at Plastic Surgery in Torrance, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

