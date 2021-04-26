Dr. James Bivona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bivona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bivona, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Bivona, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Ross U and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Bivona works at
Stamford Office1275 Summer St Ste 105, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 325-2667
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Caring. Ask questions and gets to issues you may not realize may be present. Good listener. Great preventive mind set.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1063571560
- Stamford Hosp
- Ross U
Dr. Bivona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bivona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bivona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bivona works at
Dr. Bivona speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivona.
