Dr. James Birmingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birmingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Birmingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Birmingham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Oh State U Coll Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Birmingham works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Health Park East4055 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 252-5202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birmingham?
He is by far the best Dr I have been referred to! He is the first to really listen and truly care!
About Dr. James Birmingham, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891811543
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
- Duke University Med Center
- Oh State U Coll Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birmingham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birmingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birmingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birmingham works at
Dr. Birmingham has seen patients for Arthritis, Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birmingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Birmingham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birmingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birmingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birmingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.