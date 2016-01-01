Overview

Dr. James Bingle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They completed their fellowship with The University of Toledo Medical Center



Dr. Bingle works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Tecumseh, MI, Napoleon, OH, Bowling Green, OH, Wauseon, OH, Fremont, OH, Oregon, OH, Fostoria, OH and Port Clinton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.