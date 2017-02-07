See All Gastroenterologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. James Bienvenu, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Bienvenu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bienvenu works at Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates
    439 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 (337) 269-0963
    Southwest Oncology Associates
    443 Heymann Blvd Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70503 (337) 269-0963

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Verity Healthnet

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2017
    Dr. Bienvenu has an incredible bedside manner. His staff at the clinic and endoscopy center are top notch. With such a sensitive and testing, you can fully trust Dr. Bienvenu and his staff. We have to travel out of town for our daughter's Ulcerative Colitis and I have always dreaded the day we would graduate from that practice and see an adult doctor locally who I trusted just as much as her doctor, but I have found someone! Very pleased!
    Broussard, LA — Feb 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Bienvenu, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396811402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Tampa Hosp/U South Fla
    • University MC
    • LSU Sch Med
    Medical Education: Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • LSU
    Board Certifications: Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bienvenu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bienvenu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bienvenu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bienvenu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bienvenu works at Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bienvenu’s profile.

    Dr. Bienvenu has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bienvenu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienvenu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienvenu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienvenu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienvenu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

