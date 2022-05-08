See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Asheville, NC
Dr. James Biddle, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Biddle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.

Dr. Biddle works at Asheville Integrated Medicine in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asheville Integrative Medicine
    832 HENDERSONVILLE RD, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-5545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain
Thyroid Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain

Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
May 08, 2022
As someone who has been studying nutrition and health since 1983, I have been in search of a really good health practitioner. I was happy years ago with Dr. Eileen Wright, but unfortunately she retired. It took years but I have finally found the doctor I was looking for who is extremely knowledgeable and thorough.
The Best in WNC — May 08, 2022
About Dr. James Biddle, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730103110
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Vincent's Hospital and Clins
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Biddle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Biddle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Biddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Biddle works at Asheville Integrated Medicine in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Biddle’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Biddle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biddle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

