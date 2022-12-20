See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. James Bicos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Bicos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Connecticut Health Center

Dr. Bicos works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bingham Farms
    24255 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 988-8085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Meniscus Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Bicos was very thorough. He had me schedule my next appointment to see if there was an improvement.
    About Dr. James Bicos, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Greek
    • 1053395889
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bicos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bicos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bicos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bicos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bicos works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bicos’s profile.

    Dr. Bicos has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bicos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bicos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bicos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bicos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bicos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

