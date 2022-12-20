Dr. James Bicos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bicos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bicos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bicos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Connecticut Health Center
Dr. Bicos works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bingham Farms24255 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 988-8085
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bicos?
Dr. Bicos was very thorough. He had me schedule my next appointment to see if there was an improvement.
About Dr. James Bicos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1053395889
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bicos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bicos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bicos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bicos works at
Dr. Bicos has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bicos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bicos speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bicos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bicos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bicos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bicos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.