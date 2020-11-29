Dr. Bicksel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Bicksel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bicksel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Neurology Health Consulting Pllc6862 Elm St Ste 450, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (301) 339-8027
- 2 1420 Beverly Rd, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 852-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful doctor that help a lot and you can ask him whatever you want and he will help and answer God Bless him ??
About Dr. James Bicksel, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265424147
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bicksel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bicksel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bicksel has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bicksel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bicksel speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bicksel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bicksel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bicksel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bicksel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.