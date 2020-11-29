See All Neurologists in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. James Bicksel, MD

Neurology
3.5 (26)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Bicksel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Bicksel works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neurology Health Consulting Pllc
    6862 Elm St Ste 450, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 339-8027
    1420 Beverly Rd, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 852-8588

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Alzheimer's Disease
Lyme Disease
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Alzheimer's Disease
Lyme Disease
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 29, 2020
    A wonderful doctor that help a lot and you can ask him whatever you want and he will help and answer God Bless him ??
    Afif Khoury — Nov 29, 2020
    • Neurology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265424147
    • Emory University Hospital
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Dr. Bicksel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bicksel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bicksel works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Mc Lean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bicksel’s profile.

    Dr. Bicksel has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bicksel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bicksel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bicksel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bicksel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bicksel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

