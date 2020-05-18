Dr. James Betti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Betti, MD
Overview
Dr. James Betti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Geisel School Of Medicine At Dartmouth and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Parkland Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Betti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parkland Medical Center44 Birch St Ste 300 Bldg B, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-3663
-
2
Lahey Institute of Urology at Rochester21 Whitehall Rd Ste 203, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 742-5011
-
3
Institute of Urology at Portsmouth875 Greenland Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 742-5011
-
4
Lahey Institute of Urology at Dover17 Old Rollinsford Rd, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 742-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Betti?
Dr Betti treated me for BPH for several years until my condition became extreme. He then put my name on a list for green light laser surgery at Lahey in Burlington, MA because he felt the surgeon there was among the best in the entire country. It took several months of waiting until the procedure was done in Burlington. Everything went very well and I have recovered fully. Dr. Betti is most astute in diagnosing prostate problems and I can't say enough positive praises of his abilities as a urologist.
About Dr. James Betti, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457315426
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Urology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, General Surgery
- ALBANY MED CTR HOSP-ALBANY, NY
- Geisel School Of Medicine At Dartmouth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Betti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betti works at
Dr. Betti has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Betti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.