Dr. James Berman, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (124)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Berman, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.

Dr. Berman works at Forefront Dermatology - Glendale in Glendale, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Glendale
    7040 N Port Washington Rd Ste 404, Glendale, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 377-5855
    Forefront Dermatology - Wauwatosa
    2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 785, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 409-7074

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Rosacea
Rash
Contact Dermatitis

Rosacea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 18, 2022
    Dr Berman listens to Patient very thoroughly. Good diagnosis
    — Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. James Berman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821047283
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University|McGill University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Erie County Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
