Dr. James Bensler, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bensler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Hospital
Dr. Bensler works at
Locations
University Heart5903 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 984-5678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Bensler is the very best . Knowledgeable , but very down to earth and accessible . Always has time to explain things
About Dr. James Bensler, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1457591570
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bensler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bensler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bensler works at
Dr. Bensler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bensler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bensler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bensler.
