Dr. James Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Midtown Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Biopsy and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.