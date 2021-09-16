Dr. James Michael Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Michael Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. James Michael Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Texas Orthopedic Surgery Group4690 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 240, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 777-4785
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always relieves pain. Wonderful personality. Office assistants are fabulous
About Dr. James Michael Bennett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UHZ Sports Medicine Institute
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennett speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
