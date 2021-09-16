Overview

Dr. James Michael Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Southeast Texas Orthopedic Surgery Group in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.