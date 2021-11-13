Dr. James Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Louisville
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Short wait time. Excellent care!
About Dr. James Bennett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1154314714
Education & Certifications
- Louisville
- SUNY Upstate
- Baylor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennett speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
