Dr. James Benner, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Benner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Benner works at Palmetto Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care
    9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 304 Medical Arts Bldg, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0729
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 22, 2021
    A physician that really cares. Thank you for taking great care of me. My family and I have nothing but trust in you and your skill.
    Karl Troy — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. James Benner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1447336177
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Medical University of South Carolina - Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Med University Sc College Of Med|Medical College of Georgia|Medical University South Carolina|Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital|University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Temple University|Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Benner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benner works at Palmetto Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Benner’s profile.

    Dr. Benner has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Benner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

