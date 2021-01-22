Dr. James Benner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Benner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Benner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Benner works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 304 Medical Arts Bldg, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A physician that really cares. Thank you for taking great care of me. My family and I have nothing but trust in you and your skill.
About Dr. James Benner, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447336177
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Med University Sc College Of Med|Medical College of Georgia|Medical University South Carolina|Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital|University of South Carolina
- Temple University|Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
