Dr. James Benner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Benner works at Palmetto Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.