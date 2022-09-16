Overview

Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bellor Jr works at Columbia Medical Practice in Columbia, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.