Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD
Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Columbia Medical Practice5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 275, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 964-6300
Chesapeake Oncology Hematology in Annapolis129 Lubrano Dr Ste 201, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 964-6139
Frederick Primary Care Associates P.A.610 Solarex Ct, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (410) 964-6139
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very patient caring Dr. Listens to all of your concerns and does not rush through visit.
About Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Bellor Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellor Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellor Jr has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellor Jr.
