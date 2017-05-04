Dr. James Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
1
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Desert Orthopedic Center151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-6251
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did both my knees and they healed great. His personality is beyond fantastic as is his PA's who is also great. Terrific staff in Palm Springs.
About Dr. James Bell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568484756
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
