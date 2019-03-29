See All Ophthalmologists in Madison, WI
Dr. James Bell, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Bell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.

Dr. Bell works at Davis Duehr Dean Clinic in Madison, WI with other offices in Columbus, WI, Fort Atkinson, WI and Janesville, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ssm Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care - Regent Street Madison
    1025 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 282-2000
  2. 2
    Ssm Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care - Columbus
    1341 Park Ave # 1, Columbus, WI 53925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 282-2000
  3. 3
    740 Reena Ave Ste A, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 563-7366
  4. 4
    Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - Janesville
    3200 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 371-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beloit Memorial Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Mar 29, 2019
    I highly recommend. I saw Dr. Bell for several follow-up appointments after having emergency surgery to repair a detached retina (surgery was performed by one of his colleagues who was out of town when my follow-ups were due). Dr. Bell explained things beautifully, did a thorough exam and just a lovely person. He also fit me in on day when I thought something might be going wrong. He was thorough and kind on what was clearly a very busy day for him, and gave me the reassurance I needed.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. James Bell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376860668
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

