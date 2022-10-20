Dr. James Belarmino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belarmino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Belarmino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Belarmino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Belarmino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Care Urology - Niskayuna2125 River Rd Ste 104, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 836-3600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belarmino?
My husband had bladder cancer surgery with Dr Belarmino. He was personable and engaging. He explained everything and answered our questions with patience and graciousness. He made us both more relaxed about the procedure. Dr Belarmino called me after the surgery to let me know everything went well. We would highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Belarmino, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1649447897
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Chicago
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belarmino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belarmino accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belarmino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belarmino works at
Dr. Belarmino has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belarmino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belarmino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belarmino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belarmino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belarmino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.