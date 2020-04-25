Dr. James Bekeny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekeny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bekeny, MD
Dr. James Bekeny, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After three different surgeries on my throat he was still very friendly, takes his time to explain what he will be doing in my surgery. however he was not happy with me because i am still smoking. but i do understand. I would recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. James Bekeny, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1871811612
Education & Certifications
- James Cancer Hosp OSU Med Ctr|Ohio State University
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bekeny has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bekeny using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bekeny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekeny has seen patients for Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bekeny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekeny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekeny.
