Dr. James Bee, MD
Dr. James Bee, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Dr. Bee worked with me to develop the best treatment plan for me. He will do everything he can to provide non-surgical options to help you feel better. For me, surgery was required, and I woke up with none of the previous neurological pain. His team continued to guide me through surgical recovery. I have already recommended his team to two people.
- Panorama Orthopedics& Spine Center
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital and Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
