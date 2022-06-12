Overview

Dr. James Bedingfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.



Dr. Bedingfield works at Middle Georgia Surgical Associates in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.