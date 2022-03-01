Overview

Dr. James Beckner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Beckner works at Ballad Medical Associates Rogersville in Rogersville, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.