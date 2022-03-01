See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rogersville, TN
Dr. James Beckner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Beckner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Beckner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Beckner works at Ballad Medical Associates Rogersville in Rogersville, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD
10 (331)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    WMA Rogersville
    405 Scenic Dr, Rogersville, TN 37857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 272-5544
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Wellmont Medical Associates OB/GYN Kingsport
    105 W Park Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 224-3220
  3. 3
    WMA Women's Health at Kingsport Holston Valley
    130 W Ravine Rd Ste 3A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 224-3220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holston Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beckner?

    Mar 01, 2022
    I LOVE, LOVE Dr. Beckner. He is a compassionate person who takes time with his patients and goes the extra mile. He has been my GYN for the last 15 years. When my sister, sister in law, and my mom heard how much I liked him as a doctor they all switched and think he is amazing too. My adult daughter now also sees him. He really listens. He is conservative in his medical practice in the sense that if he thinks there is even a chance that the symptoms you have could be something seriously wrong, he will do the tests for the serious thing just to be sure. Thank goodness because I am not trying to get any kind of cancer and die. He has even seen me before office hours because I live out of town and had a breast lump scare. He is an involved parent, and he advocates for his patients. I live 5 hours away now and drive in once a year for my exam. That is how much I trust him. He is always concerned about my comfort and worries if he has to do anything that will hurt me.
    Holly Davis — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Beckner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Beckner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beckner to family and friends

    Dr. Beckner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beckner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Beckner, MD.

    About Dr. James Beckner, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215904065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • West Virginia University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Beckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Beckner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.