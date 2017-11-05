Dr. James Beattie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beattie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Beattie, DO
Overview
Dr. James Beattie, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Beattie works at
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group400 Medical Plz Ste 100, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 639-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life!!!!
About Dr. James Beattie, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beattie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beattie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beattie has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beattie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beattie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beattie.
