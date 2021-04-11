See All Pediatricians in Greenville, SC
Dr. James Beard, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Beard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Beard works at Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Developmental Services
    29 N Academy St, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 331-1300
  2. 2
    Developmental Pediatrics
    200 Patewood Dr Ste A200, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-5115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2021
    Dr. Beard was my children's doctor for many years. He is the best of the best. My favorite physician of all time. He treats children with ADHD as well. Highly recommended
    Tara L — Apr 11, 2021
    About Dr. James Beard, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093765497
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Greenville Hosp System
    Medical Education
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beard works at Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Beard’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

