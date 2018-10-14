See All Neurosurgeons in Lexington, KY
Overview

Dr. James Bean, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Bean works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-6143

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 14, 2018
    Dr. Bean operated on my nineteen year old son who had a ruptured lower disc and was in tremendous pain. He was so attentive to my son and the operation provided immediate pain relief. The surgery was a complete success and ten months later he remains pain free and leading a normal life!
    Lexington — Oct 14, 2018
    About Dr. James Bean, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1942205406
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bean accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bean works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Bean’s profile.

    Dr. Bean has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

