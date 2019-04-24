Dr. James Bazemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bazemore, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bazemore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Bazemore works at
Locations
Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates1115 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 421-3879
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient and knowledgeable
About Dr. James Bazemore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Ala/Montgomory Program
- University Ala/Montgomory Program
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
