Dr. James Bautz, MD
Dr. James Bautz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Quivira Internal Medicine10601 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (816) 932-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
In my annual physical with Dr. Bautz he is in no hurry, he listens, and I have his undivided attention and interest. He asks me about issues (those I raise and those he raises) and he attends to every one of them, often recommending specialists. He asks me about things I wouldn't think to mention. He is remarkably informed, and pro-active. And, as I say, he makes me feel that I'm the only patient he has - and I know how how busy his schedule is. I can't imagine a better doctor for me, or anyone.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932128790
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Calif
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bautz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bautz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bautz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bautz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautz.
