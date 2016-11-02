Overview

Dr. James Battista, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Battista works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.