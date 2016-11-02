Dr. James Battista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Battista, MD
Overview
Dr. James Battista, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Battista is a very caring and compassionate physician. He goes out of his way to help his patients and is available to answer all of your questions. So happy I found him for my son.
About Dr. James Battista, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1366769986
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Battista using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Battista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battista has seen patients for Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Battista. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battista.
