Overview

Dr. James Bath, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Bath works at Michael B Zack MD in Medford, MA with other offices in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.