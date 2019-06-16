Dr. Barton Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Barton Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Barton Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Barton Jr works at
Locations
Southern Hematology Oncology PC2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 626, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr. Wouldnt have anyone but him on my side for being my hematology. He spends time with u like u his only patient. Awesome Dr.
About Dr. James Barton Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1477645992
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton Jr.
