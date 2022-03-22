Dr. James Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Barton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Sparrow Medical Group Lansing OB/GYN1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 445, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5210Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
I was on the induction list at Sparrow for my second child. I got the call to come in and I was hesitant. However, when I heard Dr. Barton was the OB on call, I said, “let’s go”. He’s caring, up to date on the literature, listens to my concerns and is patient with me. I couldn’t have asked for better and his confidence in his team and me as a patient led to a great experience and good outcomes for me and my baby. Thank you, Dr. B.
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
