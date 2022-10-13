Dr. James Barter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Barter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Barter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Barter works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Specialists6301 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-4967
-
2
Germantown12800 Middlebrook Rd, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 770-4967
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a fifty-nine year old woman, so I’ve seen a few doctors in my time. Dr. Barter is the finest doctor I have ever seen. Full stop. He is kind and patient and through his expert guidance has kept me healthy and a lot less anxious about my condition. He is a giant in the field of gynecology having had a lead in the development of the HPV vaccination, and testifying as an expert witness against a Fortune 500 company in the talc-powder/ovarian cancer connection lawsuit, to name a few. Above all, he has taken the time to really get to know me, always asking about my family when I make my annual Barter pilgrimage for a check up. I recently saw him at his new location, at the Adventist hospital which is a really beautiful place. At the appointment I told him I’d follow him to the dark side of the moon if that is where he chooses to practice. He’s that good!
About Dr. James Barter, MD
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1871622936
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Duke University Hospital
- U Ky/Duke U
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
