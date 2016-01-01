Dr. James Bartels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bartels, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bartels, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Bartels works at
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Specialists of Southern Nh30 Canton St Ste 2, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 622-3623
- 2 185 Queen City Ave Fl 4, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 663-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Bartels, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1154327591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartels accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartels works at
Dr. Bartels speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartels.
