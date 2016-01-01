Overview

Dr. James Bartels, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Bartels works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialists of Southern Nh in Manchester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.