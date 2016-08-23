Overview

Dr. James Bartek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Bartek works at James Bartek, MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.