See All Neurologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. James Barry, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Barry, MD

Neurology
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Barry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Barry works at Kane Hall Barry (Mid-Cities Neurology) in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Vertigo and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kane Hall Barry Neurology-Bedford
    1305 Airport Fwy Ste 205, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 267-6290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kane Hall Barry-Keller
    4525 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 267-6290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Restless Leg Syndrome
Vertigo
Essential Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Vertigo
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?

    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr. Barry explained everything in detail. He gets straight to the point. I felt comfortable with the answers we were given. Thank you Dr. Barry!
    — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Barry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Barry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barry to family and friends

    Dr. Barry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Barry, MD.

    About Dr. James Barry, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952304743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SW Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Affil Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barry has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Vertigo and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Barry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.