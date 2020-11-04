Dr. Baronas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Baronas, MD
Dr. James Baronas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD.
Gbmc Health Partners8600 La Salle Rd, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (443) 921-4683
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Baronas really is the best. He responds to patients promptly and truly cares about their health and well-being. His staff members are always police and efficient. I don’t wait on hold for long periods of time. Very grateful for him and his staff!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1215071691
Dr. Baronas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baronas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baronas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baronas.
