Dr. James Baronas, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. James Baronas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. 

Dr. Baronas works at Sheppard Pratt Integrated Behavioral Health At GBMC in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gbmc Health Partners
    8600 La Salle Rd, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 921-4683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2020
    Dr. Baronas really is the best. He responds to patients promptly and truly cares about their health and well-being. His staff members are always police and efficient. I don’t wait on hold for long periods of time. Very grateful for him and his staff!
    Paige — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. James Baronas, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1215071691
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baronas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baronas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baronas works at Sheppard Pratt Integrated Behavioral Health At GBMC in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Baronas’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baronas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baronas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baronas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baronas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

