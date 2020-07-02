Overview

Dr. James Barna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Barna works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL and Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.