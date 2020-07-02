Dr. Barna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Barna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Barna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Barna works at
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3588
Ear Nose and Throat Associates3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-1368
Port Richey11031 US Highway 19 Ste 104, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 819-0368
Ear Nose and Throat Associates11320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 247-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barna is amazing! My family and I have been going to him for 20 years! I always recommend him.
About Dr. James Barna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831249861
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Manhattanville College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barna has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.