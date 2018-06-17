Dr. James Barlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Barlow, MD
Dr. James Barlow, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Arizona Dermatology Specialists, PLLC13090 N 94th Dr Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 584-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. James Barlow is excellent. The main issue is to get an appointment, even if you have been one of his patients for more than 10 years. His staff at the reception is not very efficient. I have an appointment scheduled on August 8, 2018. I wanted to schedule an additional visit just for a skin exam even with one of his assistants. I was told : " no availability before July 30, 2018, but we can put you on the list to call you in case of a cancellation ". I got a call to schedule me on AUGUST 7 !
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982683405
- MUSC- Mohs and Procedural Dermatology Fellowship
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Barlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barlow has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlow.
