Dr. James Barlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Barlow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates226 E College St Ste B, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 987-1490
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only did Dr Barlow explain my situation, he showed me on a chart. I feel completely comfortable with Dr Barlow.
About Dr. James Barlow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U SC Sch Med
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barlow has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlow.
