Dr. James Bardoner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Bardoner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bardoner works at
Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma3647 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 200, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9769Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Wills Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr Bardoner was excellent. He was prompt, thorough, and courteous. Answered all of my questions with patience and compassion but direct. What was supposed to be a fairly straightforward surgery was more involved than originally thought. Dr. Bardoner is still doing follow up tests to get answers. Communication from him is excellent. His staff is also very courteous. I would highly recommend him for surgery.
- General Surgery
- English
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Bardoner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bardoner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bardoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bardoner works at
Dr. Bardoner has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bardoner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardoner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardoner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardoner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardoner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.