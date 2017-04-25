Dr. James Baran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Baran, MD
Overview
Dr. James Baran, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mars, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Baran works at
Locations
-
1
Pioneer Footcare518 Myoma Rd Ste 301, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (724) 741-6070
-
2
Colo-rectal Associates2566 Haymaker Rd Ste 206, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baran?
Very courteous and caring staff and physician. Did an excellent job of explaining diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. James Baran, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Russian
- 1033118484
Education & Certifications
- Rw Johnson Affil Hosps
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Scranton State Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baran works at
Dr. Baran has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baran speaks French, German, Italian and Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.