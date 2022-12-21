Dr. James Barad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Barad, MD
Overview
Dr. James Barad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Dr. Barad works at
Locations
1
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs2770 N Union Blvd Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs North10035 Pearl Pass Vw Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very little waiting time, super friendly and skilled staff, plenty of time with Dr. Barad who will answer any and all questions
About Dr. James Barad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619911393
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Midwestern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barad works at
Dr. Barad has seen patients for Diplopia and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Barad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.