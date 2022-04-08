Overview

Dr. James Banta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Banta works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.