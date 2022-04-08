Dr. James Banta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Banta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Banta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Banta works at
Locations
-
1
Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Ophtmlgy900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bend Ophthalmology2357 NE Conners Ave Ste 101, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 389-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banta?
I had cataract's in both eyes. I was a difficult case as I had an extreme stigmatism, odd shaped eyes and very small eyes. Just one of these circumstances makes the surgery and the calculations for new lenses very difficult. Both eyes turned out perfectly. The lenses are correct and centered perfectly. For the first time in my life I can see without glasses!!! Thank you Dr. Banta!!
About Dr. James Banta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427023134
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banta works at
Dr. Banta has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Banta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.