Dr. James Ballou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ballou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ballou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.
Dr. Ballou works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Orthopedics - Jackson River1 Arh Ln Ste 100, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 675-4272Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballou?
About Dr. James Ballou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841294451
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ballou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ballou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballou works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.