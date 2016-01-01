Overview

Dr. James Ballard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ballard works at Utah Vascular Center in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.