Overview

Dr. James Ball, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Ball works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.