Dr. James Ball, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ball, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Sky Ridge10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6191
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology2055 N High St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This office is amazing my child is never scared to come here.dr ball is kind and fun and his knowledge is far more then any other hemotologist that we have seen. I feel confident in his skills and care.
About Dr. James Ball, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003864893
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.